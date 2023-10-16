Vinayagam stars in Thiruthani CC’s win

CHENNAI: Thiruthani CC earned a five-wicket win over Parthasarathy MCC in the third division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

After dismissing Parthasarathy MCC for 99, Thiruthani CC reached the target in 14.3 overs with R Vinayagam top-scoring with 37.

BRIEF SCORES: III Division: Parthasarathy MCC 99 in 29.5 overs (R Rithul 29) lost to Thiruthani CC 100/5 in 14.3 overs (R Vinayagam 37, K Dharshan Kumar 3/38)