Vinay hogs limelight with ball

CHENNAI: Right arm medium pacer Vinay Patil came up with a match-winning spell of six for 34 to help his team Air Force Station (Avadi) beat Chennai Petroleum Corp by 113 runs in the 19th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Batting first, Air Force Station scored 207. In reply, Chennai Petroleum Corp was bundled out for 94. In another match, N Saravanan’s all-round heroics paved the way for OCF (TCL) to a 47-run win over India Japan Lighting. Saravanan top-scored with 66 as his team posted 211 in 30 overs. With the ball, he scalped three for 30 to restrict India Japan Lighting to 164.

Brief scores: II Division: MAS CC 184/2 in 30 overs (V Mithun Vijay 51*, Shuban Krishnan Sridhar 49, G Vignesh 48) lost to Wheels India RC 186/4 in 18.3 overs (R Gowtham 61, Mohammed Bakkathullah 60*, S Subash 29, S Taarakesh 3/70); Pattabiram CA 150 in 28 overs (B Aravind 90, J Andrew Arun 3/17, S Magesh 3/19) lost to Ebenezer CA 151/3 in 19.1 Overs (R Krishna Sai 41, S Mohanraj 36, K Kani Balan 26)

III Division: Thiruthani CC 144 in 26.4 overs (BK Venkatesh 43, S Yabesh 30, R Arul Pandiyan 28, RK Kedar 4/31) lost to Sundar CC 145/3 in 23.2 overs (I Junaid Mustaq 63, K Sudhakar 46); Autolec ERC 111 in 26.4 overs (Meeran Mohideen 40, A Parnay Jain 3/23, R Vijay 3/9) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 114/6 in 22.1 overs (S Prem Kumar 49, RM Tharun 26*, V Raja 3/29)

