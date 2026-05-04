Vinícius scores twice as Real Madrid's victory keeps Barcelona waiting for Spanish league title

Barcelona will have a chance to clinch the title next weekend when it hosts Madrid in a “clásico” at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona's lead stayed at 11 points heading into the final four rounds of La Liga.

“We have a big game against a great rival and they have been playing well," Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said. "It's a special game for the fans, for us. We are going to rest and prepare well for it.”