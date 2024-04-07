Villupuram DCA Under-19 selection

CHENNAI: The Villupuram DCA will conduct trials to select Under- 19 district team for the forthcoming inter-district tournament conducted by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The selection will be held on 11.04.2024 (Thursday) at Surya group of Institutions, Vikravandi at 8 am.

ELIGIBILITY: Players born on or after 01.09.2005 and residing at Villupuram Revenue district are eligible to attend the trials. The participating players must submit a Xerox copy of the birth certificate and Aadhar at the time of selection. For further details contact: SB Ramanan 95550 30006, A Murali 98438 01076