Villupuram DCA Under-19 selection

The selection will be held on 11.04.2024 (Thursday) at Surya group of Institutions, Vikravandi at 8 am.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 April 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-06 22:31:15.0  )
CHENNAI: The Villupuram DCA will conduct trials to select Under- 19 district team for the forthcoming inter-district tournament conducted by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The selection will be held on 11.04.2024 (Thursday) at Surya group of Institutions, Vikravandi at 8 am.

ELIGIBILITY: Players born on or after 01.09.2005 and residing at Villupuram Revenue district are eligible to attend the trials. The participating players must submit a Xerox copy of the birth certificate and Aadhar at the time of selection. For further details contact: SB Ramanan 95550 30006, A Murali 98438 01076

