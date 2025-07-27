Villupuram DCA U-25 selection

CHENNAI: The Villupuram DCA will conduct selection for under- 25 district team for the forthcoming inter district tournament conducted by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

The selection will be held on August 3 (Sunday) at Suriya G.O.I., Vikravandi at 9.30 am.

Eligibility: Players born on or after 1.9.2000 and residing at Villupuram Revenue district are eligible to attend the trials.

The participating players must submit their Xerox copy of the birth certificate and Aadhar at the time of trials.

For further details contact: 95550 30006, 94445 09999