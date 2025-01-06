Villupuram DCA U-25 selection

CHENNAI: Villupuram DCA will conduct trials to select U-25 district team for the forthcoming inter-district tournament conducted by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

The selection will be held on 12.1.2025 (Sunday) at Suriya GOI, Vikravandi by 9 am.

Eligibility: Players born on or after 1.9.1999 and residing at Villupuram Revenue district are eligible to attend the trials.

The participants must submit their Xerox copy of the birth certificate and Aadhar at the time of trials.

For further details contact: SB Ramanan 95550 30006, 94445 09999