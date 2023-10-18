Villupuram DCA selection for SS Rajan T20 inter-district tournament

CHENNAI: The Villupuram DCA will conduct a selection for the Under-30 category to select a district team for the forthcoming SS Rajan T20 inter-district tournament organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

The selection will be held on October 22 (Sunday) at 9 a.m. at Suriya G.O.I. Vikravandi.

The players born on or after 1.9.1993 are eligible to attend the selection. The participating players must submit a Xerox copy of their birth certificate and Aadhar card at the time of selection.

FOR FURTHER DETAILS, CONTACT: S Ravi Kumar 80988 99665; S Ramanan 95550 30006