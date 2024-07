Villupuram DCA League: Sivabalan’s effort goes in vain

CHENNAI: Master Blaster CC’s I Sivabalan’s five for 27 went in vain as his team lost to Sky CC by 30 runs in the third division of the Villupuram DCA League.

Batting first, Sky CC scored 126 with S Sarath Babu scoring 33. In reply, Master Blaster CC was bundled out for 96 Sarath (3/21) and N Ramarajan (3/23) sharing six wickets between them.

Brief scores: I-Division: Ammu CC 178 in 35 overs (P Ramalingam 30, V Anbu 38, T Sirajudeen 4/42) lost to Valavanur CC 181/6 in 34.2 overs (D Slimbarasan 47, A Parthiban 42, K Moorthy 32)

II-Division: SRTCA 116 in 19.3 overs (V Krishnaraj 35, R Muthu 4/22) lost to Sachin Brothers CC 118/7 in 21.4 overs (S Balu 35, N Hariharan 3/17)

III-Division: TVS CC 159/9 in 25 overs (D Sathish 34) lost to Phoenix CC 165/6 in 16.3 overs (K Naveen Raj 40, M Abniesh Babu 37, T Mano Pandiyan 3/30); Karna CC 111 in 20 overs (J Rajasekar 60*, D Srithar 3/7, A Satheesh 3/19) beat New Yg. Indian CC 78 in 22.2 overs (A Satheesh 37, D Manimaran 3/13); SKY CC 126 in 22.5 overs (S Sarath Babu 33, M Sivamurthy 32, I Sivabalan 5/27, B Vetrivel 3/23) bt Master Blaster CC 96 in 18.5 overs (K Karunagaran 41, S Sarath Babu 3/21, N Ramarajan 3/23)