Viking Haaland makes Norway incredibly good

Puzzled, why?

It is incredible that Norway has never lost a single clash against the five-time champions, with the last World Cup meeting between these two coming back in 1998. If those statistics alone are pretty shocking, Norway has two wins against Brazil, with the European side then winning 2-1 in the group stage of the 98 World Cup.

On the famous night in Marseille back in 1998, Brazil took the lead through Bebeto in the 78th minute, and looked certain to walk away with crucial points till Norway came attacking. Goals from Tore Andre Flo in the 83rd minute and Kjetil Rekdal in the 88th minute gave the then strong European attacking unit an incredible 2-1 win over Brazil.

“The night before the game, I had a dream that I would score the winner with a late penalty,” recalled Rekdal in a conversation with FIFA.