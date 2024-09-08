Vikalp stars in Chhattisgarh’s win

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a comprehensive 102-run win over Jharkhand in the men’s U-19 triangular practice match in Tiruppur on Sunday.

Set to chase 188, Jharkhand was bundled out for 85 with D Alfred Jacob taking three wickets for 11 runs.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh beat Jharkhand by 103 runs with left-arm spinner Vikalp Tiwari taking six for 23.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 187/9 (Innings Closed) in 48 overs (Hari K Pandya 38 Retd hurt, V Benny Hinn 30, Satyam Singh 4/46) bt Jharkhand 85 in 34.2 overs (D Alfred Jacob 3/11); Chhattisgarh 255 in 50 overs (Vikalp Tiwari 65, Pratham Jachak 68, Varun Kumar Singh 3/45, Tanish Choubey 4/39) bt Jharkhand 152 in 35.4 overs (Ojus Vardhan 32, Aman Kumar 54, Rayan Sapkota 35, Vikalp Tiwari 6/23)