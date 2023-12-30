Vijay Merchant Trophy: TN extends lead over MP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu extends its lead to 183 runs as they bundle out Madhya Pradesh for 207 on day three of the pre-quarterfinals of the Men’s U-19 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Bengaluru on Friday.

Beginning the day at 72/3, Madhya Pradesh managed to add 135 runs, thanks to Sarthak Verma’s 46. But they got bowled out due to a formidable bowling from both Deepesh and Kishore from TN.

At stumps, Tamil Nadu managed to score 72 for four, extending its advantage going into the final day.

BRIEF SCORES: Madhya Pradesh 207 in 103.1 overs (Sarthak Verma 46, D Deepesh 4/58, BK Kishore 3/52) vs Tamil Nadu 72/4 in 26 overs.