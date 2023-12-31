Vijay Merchant Trophy: Thrilling win for TN in last over

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a thrilling last over win over Madhya Pradesh in the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Bengaluru on Saturday. The six-run win took TN into the last-eight stage where it will take on Gujarat in Bengaluru from January 3.

Set to chase 220 in a minimum of 58 overs, MP put up a good fight with Shaleen Shikhar Sen scoring 93 (137b, 9x4). TN found a saviour in its captain and off-spinner J Hemchudeshan who scalped six wickets for 74 runs, his fifth fifer of the tournament. He received good support from left-arm spinner BK Kishore who took three wickets for 82 runs. MP needed 12 runs in the last over of the match with two wickets remaining.

Earlier, MP’s left-arm spinner Sumit Singh took five wickets for 34 runs, match haul of 10 for 98, to bowl out TN for 108 in second innings.

: Tamil Nadu 318 & 108 in 55.1 overs (Sumit Singh 5/34, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan 4/28) bt Madhya Pradesh 207 & 213 in 58.5 overs (Shaleen Shikhar Sen 93, J Hemchudeshan 6/74, BK Kishore 3/82)