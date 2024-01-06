Vijay Merchant Trophy: Tamil Nadu, Gujarat match evenly poised on Day 3

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu took a lead of 69 runs with four wickets remaining against Gujarat on the third day of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy quarterfinals at Alur Cricket Stadium II, Bengaluru on Friday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 133 for three, Gujarat was dismissed for 305 at tea, having taken a lead of 12 runs. Sundaresh Bhatt scored 99 (323b, 11x4), while Patel Kush contributed 57 (126b, 9x4).

TN skipper and off-spinner J Hemchudeshan scalped four wickets for 83 runs. He has captured 50 wickets in this competition which includes five fifers and also a hat-trick. His best figures were eight for 60. In its second innings, TN was in a spot of bother at 81 for six with Daivik Shah taking three wickets for 14 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 293 & 81/6 in 16 overs (Daivik Shah 3/14) vs Gujarat 305 in 137 overs (Sundaresh Bhatt 99, Patel Kush 57, J Hemchudeshan 4/83)