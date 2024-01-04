Vijay merchant trophy: Soumodeep’s ton lifts Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu scored 245 for six in the Quarter finals of the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy against Gujarat at Bengaluru.

Opting to bat first, Tamil Nadu did not have an ideal start as they lost half of the side before lunch.

But the resilient partnership of 162 runs between S Prakash Raj and Soumodeep Arvind Manna helped Tamil Nadu to add good runs to the scoreboard after an early collapse.







