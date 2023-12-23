Vijay Merchant Trophy: Nithesh bowls TN to innings win

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu off-spinner NE Nithesh scalped his maiden fifer to bowl his team to a thumping innings and 25-run win over Odisha on the penultimate day of the fifth and final round of the Elite Group D of the Men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy at ICON Cricket Academy Ground in Guwahati on Friday.

After taking a first-innings lead of 143 runs, TN skittled out Odisha for 118 in its second innings with Nithesh taking five wickets for 28 runs.

The win achieved with a bonus point helped TN qualify for knockouts.

BRIEF SCORES: Odisha 72 & 118 in 55.5 overs (NE Nithesh 5/28, J Hemchudeshan 2/23, BK Kishore 2/21) lost to Tamil Nadu 215. Points: Tamil Nadu 7 (22); Odisha 0 (9)