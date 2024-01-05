Vijay Merchant Trophy: Gujarat makes positive strides on day 2

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued its dominant form registering 293 runs on the second day of the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy against Gujarat at Bengaluru. In return, Gujarat secured 133 runs thanks to a 95 runs unbeaten partnership between Sundaresh Bhatt and Patel Kush until rain curtailed the day’s play.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 293 in 101.5 overs (S Prakash Raj 53, Soumodeep Arvind Manna 149, Daivik Shah 3/39, Karm B Patel 3/75) vs Gujarat 133/3 in 51 overs (Sundaresh Bhatt 42*, Patel Kush 49*)

BCCI – Sr. Women One Day Trophy: Group – A, League - First Round

BRIEF SCORES: Railways 248/6 in 50 overs (Nuzhat Parween 105, D Hemalatha 44) bt Tamil Nadu 136 in 43.3 overs (G Kamalini 54, Poonam Yadav 3/17, Sneh Rana 3/24)