Vijay Merchant Trophy: Bengal dominates Day One

CHENNAI: Bengal dominated the first day’s play against Tamil Nadu in the first round of the men’s U-16 Elite E Vijay Merchant Trophy match at CK Pithawala Ground, Surat on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Bengal’s Atmaja Mondal was batting on an unbeaten 87 (213b, 13x4) and along with opener Swastik Maiti, who scored 73 (189b, 11x4), added 110 runs in 247 balls for the second wicket. After their partnership was broken, Atmaja found an able companion in Rajesh Mondal who was batting on 40.

Brief scores: Bengal 231/2 in 90 overs (Swastik Maiti 73, Atmaja Mondal 87 batting, Rajesh Mondal 40 batting) vs Tamil Nadu