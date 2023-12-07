Vijay merchant trophy: Andhra scores 202 runs against Tamil Nadu

ASSAM: The second round of Group D - Elite three day match between Andhra and Tamil Nadu kicked off on Wednesday with Andhra winning the toss and opting to bat first.Veerender Avinash provided Andhra a proper start as they were 120/2 in the 35th over, thereafter Tamil Nadu bowlers picked up wickets in quick succesions restricting them to 202 runs. At the end of day one Tamil Nadu were 67 for the fall of four wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: Andhra 202 in 63.1 overs (Veerender Avinash 44, B K Kishore 4/67) vs Tamil Nadu 67/4 in 18 overs; TN trail by 135 runs. Stumps day one.