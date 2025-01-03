Vijay Hazare Trophy: TN records emphatic win

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded an emphatic 10-wicket win over Mizoram in Group D of Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Vizianagaram on Friday. This was TN’s third win in five matches with one defeat and another match being washed out. As a result of this win, TN has moved up to second in the table with 14 points from five games with one more match remaining.

Opting to field first, TN bowled out Mizoram for 71 with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy emerging the highest wicket-taker with an incredible analysis of five for nine. Sandeep Warrier (2/20) and Vijay Shankar (2/0) chipped in with two wickets each. In reply, TN chased the target down in 10 overs with opener N Jagadeesan remaining unbeaten on 46 (28b, 5x4, 1x6).

Brief scores: Mizoram 71 in 21.2 overs (V Chakravarthy 5/9) lost to Tamil Nadu 75 for no loss in 10 overs (N Jagadeesan 46*)