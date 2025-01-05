Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu beats Chhattisgarh; records consecutive wins

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu (TN) recorded back-to-back victories in Group D of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, defeating Chhattisgarh by 73 runs to remain second in the standings. This was Tamil Nadu's fourth win in five games, with its most recent victory coming on Saturday against Mizoram.

Chhattisgarh won the toss and elected to field. Openers Tushar Raheja and Narayan Jagadeesan gave TN a positive start, but Raheja was dismissed after making 28 runs. Baba Indrajith couldn't capitalise against Vidarbha but made an impact against Chhattisgarh, scoring a useful 75 off 68 balls.

Pradosh Paul contributed a valuable 31 before being dismissed by HD Yadav, who finished with figures of 4/68. Vijay Shankar provided the final push, scoring 71 runs to help Tamil Nadu post a total of 301 runs.

Chhattisgarh started strong with the bat, surpassing 100 runs thanks to half-centuries by openers Bhupen Lalwani (54) and Ashutosh Singh (71). Skipper Sai Kishore broke the partnership by removing Ashutosh, and from there on, wickets began to tumble as Chhattisgarh was bundled out for 228 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy picked three wickets for TN giving away 34 runs, and Vijay Shankar was named Player of the Match.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 301 in 50 overs (Baba Indrajith 75, Vijay Shankar 71, Harsh Yadav 4/68) bt. Chhattisgarh 228 in 46 overs (Ashutosh Singh 71, Bhupen Lalwani 54, Varun Chakravarthy 3/34)