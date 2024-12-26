Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahrukh’s ton propels TN to win

CHENNAI: M Shahrukh Khan and Mohamed Ali came up with splendid knocks to help Tamil Nadu beat Uttar Pradesh by 114 runs in its second match of its Group D Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

TN’s top-order failed to fire as they slumped to 68 for five when Shahrukh and Mohamed joined hands. The duo put on an unbroken 216-run partnership for the fifth wicket to guide their team to a competitive score of 284 for five. Shahrukh slammed an unbeaten 132 (85b, 13x4, 7x6), while Mohamed contributed 76 not out (75b, 8x4, 1x6).

In reply, UP was restricted to 170 in the 33rd over with all six TN bowlers taking wickets. Sandeep Warrier (2/33), Varun Chakravarthy (2/36) and Vijay Shankar (2/14) shared six wickets between them. TN skipper R Sai Kishore picked up one for 42.

UP captain and India player Rinku Singh emerged his team’s highest scorer with 55 (43b, 6x4, 2x6). Predictably, Shahrukh Khan, for his match-winning knock, was awarded the player of the match. TN currently occupies second slot with six points in the seven-team group.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 284/5 in 47 overs (M Shahrukh Khan 132*, Mohamed Ali 76*) bt Uttar Pradesh 170 in 32.5 overs (R Singh 55, P Garg 48)