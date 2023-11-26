Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sai Sudharsan helps TN beat Goa

CHENNAI: B Sai Sudharsan’s 125 off 144 balls (10x4, 1x6) lifted Tamil Nadu to 296 for eight in a Group E match against Goa. The total proved too strong for the Goans as pacer Sandeep Warrier’s 4 for 20 in seven overs helped TN shot out Goa for 263 to etch a 33-run victory.

TN captain Dinesh Karthik too chipped in with a quickfire 47 (31b, 6x4, 2x6). B Aparajith contributed a useful 40 (49b, 4x4) while Vijay Shankar and B Indrajith scored an identical 24. Set to chase 297, Goa opener Snehal Kauthankar scored 55 (94b, 2x4, 2x6) while wicketkeeper K Siddharth scored 61 (48b, 10x4) but with wickets falling at regular intervals Goa could only manage 263.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 296/8 in 50 overs (Sai Sudharsan 125, Dinesh Karthik 47, B Aparajith 40) bt Goa 263 in 50 overs (K Siddharth 61, S Kauthankar 55, S Warrier 4/20)