Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sai Kishore to lead Tamil Nadu; Sudharsan misses out

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has named Sai Kishore to lead the state side for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy set to start from December 21. Wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan will be the vice-captain of the team.

As expected TN’s star batter Sai Sudharsan won’t take part in the tournament owing to an injury. He only featured in one game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before heading to National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru, and later underwent a surgery for sports hernia.

The 16-year-old pacer, Pranav Ragavendra, after making his debut in Ranji Trophy earlier, will also feature in the white-ball tournament.

The team also has names of youngsters Andre Siddarth and CV Achyuth who caught the eyes of the selection committee with their good performances in Buchi Babu and other domestic tournaments.

Tamil Nadu Full Squad:

Sai Kishore R (Captain), Jagadeesan N (Vice Captain), Indrajith B, Andre Siddarth C, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Tushar Raheja, Shahrukh Khan M, Mohamed Ali S, Sandeep Warrier, Deepesh D, Achyuth CV, Pranav Ragavendra RD, Ajith Ram S, Varun CV, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul.