Vijay CC to take on Jolly Rovers in semis

CHENNAI: B Sachin and Pradosh Ranjan Paul slammed centuries for Vijay CC in the second innings against Young Stars on the final day of the eleventh and last league round of the TNCA First Division here on Thursday.

Vijay garnered five points by virtue of taking first innings lead of five runs. Vijay scored 257 for three in second innings with Sachin remaining unbeaten on 103 (181b, 7x4, 1x6), while fellow left-hander Pradosh scored 149 (181b, 16x4, 2x6), his third century of the season.

Elsewhere, Jolly Rovers’ R Vimal Khumar and B Aparajith scored hundreds to help their team secure lead against MRC ‘A’. Aparajith continued his good form notching up his fourth ton of the season.

In the semi-finals, Vijay will take on Rovers followed by UFCC (T Nagar) taking on Alwarpet CC. The matches will begin on April 23. AGORC and MRC ‘A’ have been relegated to Second Division.

BRIEF SCORES: UFCC (T Nagar) 539 drew with AGORC 310 in 115.3 overs (Anirudh Krishnan 51, Shubhang Mishra 52, Vignesh Kannan 61, Joy Gupta 3/19). Points: UFCC (T Nagar) 5 (49); AGORC 1 (10); MRC ‘A’ 378 & 41/3 in 16 overs (B Aparajith 3/12) drew with Jolly Rovers 437 in 120 overs (R Vimal Khumar 110, G Ajitesh 57, B Aparajith 111, R Sonu Yadav 55 (82b, 8x4), R Sathish 66 not out, P Saravanan 5/110, R Sanjay Yadav 4/147). Rovers 5 (48); MRC ‘A’ 1 (22); Vijay 270 & 257/3 in 63.3 overs (B Sachin 103 not out, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 149) drew with Young Stars 265 in 95.2 overs (R Ram Arvindh 49, C Hari Nishaanth 87, H Trilok Nag 5/57). Vijay 5 (50); Young Stars 1 (26); Globe Trotters 327 & 71/2 in 13 overs drew with Nelson 403 in 132.4 overs (MA Atheeq ur Rahman 203, S Kishan Kumar 51, J Rejin 3/46). Nelson 5 (30); Trotters 1 (30)