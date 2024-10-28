Vijay bowls VRS Engg. College to win

CHENNAI: B Vijay’s splendid spell of five for 12 helped VRS Engineering College beat TVS CC by 58 runs in the III division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

Set to chase 105, TVS CC was bowled out for 46 with Vijay and P Dinakaran (4/8) doing the bulk of the damage sharing nine wickets between them.

Brief scores: I Division: SK XI 150 in 31.4 overs (S Parameshwaran 33, S Sathish Kumar 3/30) lost to Valavanur CC 152 /6 in 33.4 overs (A Parthipan 47, A Susindiran 30); Friends CC 110 in 36.1 overs (E Arunkumar 39, S Senthilkumar 4/22, S Hemanand 3/16) lost to United CC “A” 112/6 in 34.5 overs (B Monish Kumar 39); Evergreen CC 161 in 46.4 overs (P Venkatesan 57, G Sriganesh 5/25) lost to Captain CC 162/9 in 33.5 overs

II Division: SRTCA 64 in 13.1 overs (G Susai Raja 3/26, S Duraikannu 4/6, H Balachandar 3/9) lost to United CC “B” 65/2 in 11 overs (S Suresh Kumar 30*); SG CC 121 in 25 overs (S Balu 4/33) lost to Sachin Brothers CC 122/2 in 15 overs (J Karthi 68*)

III Division: VRS Engg. College 104 in 19.2 overs (B Gowtham 30, A Surya Prakash 3/24, T Mono Pandiyan 3/22) bt TVS CC 46 in 13.1 overs (B Vijay 5/12, P Dinakaran 4/8); Siga College 55 in 17 overs (V Anandh 3/6) lost to Village Star CC 59/1 in 9.1 overs; Siga School 52 in 16.5 overs (B Chandru 3/16, R Vivek Kumar 4/12) lost to Phoenix CC 53/3 in 7.3 overs