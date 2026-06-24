Vijay Amritraj receives Padma Bhushan from President

He served as President of the ATP Council and was appointed a United Nations Messenger of Peace, reflecting the respect he earned both on and off the court.

His contributions have been recognised through numerous honours, including the Arjuna Award in 1974 and the Padma Shri in 1983. In 2024, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in recognition of his immense contribution to the game. Under his leadership, the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association successfully brought the WTA 250 Chennai Open, India’s highest-ranked international women’s tennis event, back to the city and launched The Next Level, a high-performance player development programme aimed at identifying and nurturing India’s most promising young talent.