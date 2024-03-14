Vignesh’s fifer helps India Pistons beat AGORC

CHENNAI: Vignesh Kannan’s second fifer of the season helped India Pistons CC defeat AGORC on the penultimate day of the sixth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Wednesday.

AGORC only managed to get 92 runs in the second innings thanks to the spin duo of Vignesh Kannan and A C Prathiban who wiped out the AGORC’s batting unit to give India Pistons a resounding victory.

Elsewhere, UFCC (T Nagar) leads the table with 32 points after defeating Sea Hawks by six wickets with B Aditya clinching his second fifer and Rahul Ayyappan Harish scoring 64 (127b, 10x4) to complete the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Baba Aprajith 126 (176b, 8x4, 7x6) slammed his 32nd century in First Division against Vijay CC, while his twin brother Baba Indrajith (7) reached 6006 runs in the league.

BRIEF SCORES: Sea Hawks 180 & 65 in 21.3 overs (B Aaditya 6/41, Dharmendra Jadeja 4/20) lost to UFCC (T Nagar) 116 and 132/4 in 36.1 overs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 64, Aushik Srinivas 3/60) Points: 6 (32); Sea Hawks 0 (8);

AGORC 114 & 92 in 36.2 overs (Rajwinder Singh 4/34, L Sathiyannaarayan 3/19) lost to India Pistons 194 in 63.4 overs & 15/2 in two overs (Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 49, K Deeban Lingesh 43, Vignesh Kannan 5/48, A C Prathiban 4/97) Points : IP 6 (15) ; AG 0 (9);

Vijay 293 in 90.2 overs (D T Chandrasekar 3/63) vs Jolly Rovers 288/6 in 80 overs (R Vimal Khumar 52, B Aparajith 126, R Sathish 41*);

MRC ‘A’ 158 & 92/0 in 20 overs (M Harvik Desai 66) vs Grand Slam 355 in 104.1 overs (S Lokeshwar 156, A Mohammed Tibiyan 41, R Sanjay Yadav 4/72, P Saravana Kumar 3/109);

Alwarpet 504/9 decl in 150 overs (S Radhakrishnan 184, Tushar Raheja 78, P Nirmal Kumar 66, N S Harish 51, K Ajay Krishna 4/132, vs Globe Trotters 138/5 in 30 overs; Young Stars 218 vs Nelson 222/4 in 97 overs (S Karthik 48, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 60*)