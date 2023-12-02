Vignesh takes seven wickets for TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu called the shots against Bengal on the first day of the third round of the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Elite Group B match at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani on Friday. Opting to field first, Tamil Nadu restricted host Bengal to 246 with left-arm spinner P Vignesh taking seven wickets for 77 runs.

Bengal opener Aniket Biswas top-scored with 69 (124b, 13x4, 1x6). Bengal’s last-wicket partnership of 68 off 67 balls between Yudhajit Guha 42 (34b, 4x4, 2x6) and Koushik Dhibar, unbeaten on 20, helped their team reach 246 after struggling at 178 for nine. Middle order batter Chandrahas Dash scored a quickfire 46. At stumps, TN was 29 for no loss.

Bengal 246 in 72.1 overs (Aniket Biswas 69, Chandrahas Dash 46, Yudhajit Guha 42, P Vignesh 7/77) vs Tamil Nadu 29 for no loss in eight overs