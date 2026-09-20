Vidarsa Vinod becomes first woman shooter from Keralam to win medal at Asian Games

This was Vinod's first Asian Games, where she is also competing in the women's 50m rifle 3 Positions event.

Speaking to a TV channel, she said she was very happy to have won a medal at her first Asian Games.

“There are very few people from Keralam in this sport, and I am happy to be the first woman from the state to win a medal in shooting,” she said.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan congratulated Vinod on her achievement during a video call, visuals of which were shared on his Facebook page.

During the call, he told her that everyone was “happy and proud” of her achievement.

In a post accompanying the video, the CM said Vinod had achieved the rare distinction of being the first shooter from the state to win a medal at the Asian Games.

“We wish Vidarsa, who has made the nation proud through her hard work and determination, continued success in scaling new heights in the future. She is an asset for Keralam and the state will extend its full support and assistance to her,” he said.