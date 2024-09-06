Vidarbha moves into position of strength

CHENNAI: Vidarbha CA moved into a position of strength against Tamil Nadu CA on the third day of the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament in Bengaluru on Friday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 142 for four, TN was bowled out for 277, conceding a huge lead of 143 runs. Vidarbha batters complemented their bowlers ably by further building on that lead by reaching 134 for two in 35 overs at close of play with Dhruv Shorey batting on 71 (108b, 6x4). Keeping him company was skipper Yash Rathod batting on 45 as the duo have put on 107 runs for the unbroken third wicket. Vidarbha’s lead stands at 277.

Brief scores: Vidarbha CA 420 & 134/2 35 overs (Dhruv Shorey 71 batting, Yash Rathod 45 batting) vs Tamil Nadu CA 277 in 116.2 overs (Tushar Raheja 48, VS Karthick Manikandan 66, J Ajay Chetan 40, P Nirmal Kumar 48, Praful Hinge 3/29)