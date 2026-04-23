VFI recognition revoked, steering panel in charge

The FIVB has tasked an existing steering committee comprising Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council member Rohit Rajpal, CEO Raghuram lyer, FIVB General Sports Director Steve Tutton, FIVB Head of Legal Affairs and General Counsel Stephen Bock and Hitesh Malhotra, to safeguard the sport in the country and look after athlete welfare.

The committee, which had been overseeing the VFI's operations until Tuesday, will continue in charge, Iyer told PTI.

"In accordance with Articles 1.5.3 and 1.9.1 of the FIVB General Regulations, the FIVB Board of Administration has determined that the legal and administrative requirements established by the FIVB have not been respected by the interim leadership of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI)," the world body said in a statement.