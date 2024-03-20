Vetriselvan helps Ebenezer reach final

CHENNAI: Skipper RT Vetriselvan’s second consecutive ton helped Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) earn a 58-run win over SBOA (Anna Nagar West Extn) in the semi-finals of the OCF (TCL) - Thiruvallur DCA U-16 inter-Schools knockout tournament on Tuesday.

Vetriselvan scored 149 (108b, 20x4, 1x6) to help his team post 232 for four in 30 overs. In reply, SBOA (Anna Nagar West Extn) could manage only 174 for five. In another semi-final Velammal International (Panchetti) cruised to a 133-run win over Velammal Bodhi (Ponneri). Amul Subash was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 15, while R Lokesh Kumar took three for 11.

BRIEF SCORES: Velammal International (Panchetti) 228/9 in 30 overs (R Pranav 62, A Tamil Selvan 43, Amul Subash 35, Santhosh Saran 3/37) bt Velammal Bodhi (Ponneri) 95 in 24.1 overs (Amul Subash 4/15, R Lokesh Kumar 3/11). Man of the Match: Amul Subash (Velammal Intl (Panchetti); Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 232/4 in 30 overs (RT Vetriselvan 149, K Tamil Selvam 28, L Anandharooban 40) bt SBOA (Anna Nagar West Extn) 174/5 in 30 overs (C Lokesh 25, MS Ritheesvar 51, SP Ashwin 40)