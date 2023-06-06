Veteran striker Ibrahimovic bids goodbye at 41

MILAN: Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Sunday that he had decided to end his playing career after a trophy-laden journey at some of Europe’s top clubs.

The 41-year-old Swede’s Milan contract will expire at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries, prompting him to end a remarkable career.

Ibrahimovic joined Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Serie A crown with it in 2011, and helped it win the title again last season.

“I say goodbye to football but not to you.” Ibrahimovic said after being feted by the San Siro crowd following Milan’s 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in its season finale. “The first time I arrived, you gave me happiness, the second time, you gave me love. I want to thank my family and those close to me for their patience.”

The striker started his career at Malmo FF in 1999 and left for Ajax Amsterdam in 2001 before embarking on a journey that included spells at Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Manchester United and Milan.

Ibrahimovic won many domestic league titles and cups besides a long list of individual honours, but never got his hands on Europe’s elite club competition trophy – the Champions League.

Being Sweden’s all-time top-scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches, he quit the national team after the 2016 European Championship, only to return in 2021. “It was a long career, really long. Thank you to everyone who gave me the strength, the adrenaline and the emotion to continue,” he said.

During the post-match press conference, Ibrahimovic deflected questions regarding his post-retirement plans, opting not to divulge any details. “For the moment, I just want to take some time and enjoy what I have done. It is not right to make decisions in a hurry, there is too much emotion right now. I want to take the summer off, reflect and then we will see,” said Ibrahimovic.