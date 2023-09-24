Very proud moment for us: Ashi Chouksey after winning silver in 10m Air Rifle team event at Asian Games

HANGZHOU: After winning a silver medal in the team event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, Indian 10m Air Rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey said that her team was confident of winning the medal and claiming the silver for the country is a "proud moment."

The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey opened India's medal tally in the ongoing 19th Asian Games by securing a silver medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle team event on Sunday.

India won its first medal at the 19th Asian Games. India won a silver medal in the Women's 10 Metre Air Rifle with a score of 1886 with Ramita finishing with 631.9 Mehuli 630.8 and Ashi 623.3.

"It's a very proud moment for us that it's the first medal for the Asian Games. We were prepared and confident that we would get a medal. This is my first medal for the Air Rifle. I am happy for the medal," Ashi Chouksey told ANI.

The trio of Ghosh, Ramita, and Ashi Chouksey finished 2nd in the 10 M Air Rifle Team event Mehuli and Ramita finished 2nd and 5th respectively to qualify for the finals of the individual event.

Ashi (623.3) finished 29th. Ramita and Mehuli will be seen in action later today in the final of the women's individual 10m air rifle event.

India kicked off their Asian Games campaign in grand style, winning two silver medals.

The Men's Lightweight Sculls Event bagged a silver while the other was by the Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Team.

