'Very excited for the auctions after my performance': Devank Dalal ready to lead PKL 12 auction charge

MUMBAI: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 auction on May 31 and June 1 are shaping up to be the most blockbuster player draft in league history, with multiple established stars entering the auction pool.

Leading this star-studded lineup is Devank Dalal, PKL 11's Best Raider, who scored 301 raid points in 426 raids including 8 Super Raids and 18 Super 10s while leading Patna Pirates to the finals.

Despite his stellar achievements, Patna Pirates chose not to retain him, making Dalal one of the most coveted free agents available. "After such an outstanding performance, this is my first auction experience, so I am very excited," Dalal said.

His breakthrough season was highlighted by a memorable 26-point performance. "Early in the season, my 26-point match changed my life. I received tremendous encouragement from that performance. That match helped me grow throughout the season."

Dalal remains open about his destination preferences. "I can perform well with any team, but there's no guarantee which team will succeed - nothing is predetermined." However, he hasn't ruled out a Patna Pirates reunion: "If Patna Pirates use their Final Bid Match option, then I would return to that team."

The auction will separate him from successful raiding partner Ayan Lohchab. "There are supporting raiders in every team, but I will definitely miss Ayan because we had excellent coordination."

When it comes to pressure from high price tags, the young raider displayed a certain sense of maturity. "There's no pressure about how much money is involved. The prize money is a good thing, but if there's pressure, then performance suffers. Whatever is written in our destiny, we will get that much."

His goals for PKL 12 showcase unwavering ambition: "My personal goal is simple - whichever team I go to, I will give my best. I will perform even better than last year and try to help the team win all the titles."