"Very disappointing": Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on 1-wicket loss against SA

CHENNAI: Following Pakistan's loss in the 26th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 against South Africa at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, 'Men in Green' skipper Babar Azam said that it was very disappointing for the whole team.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar said that they were very close to clinching a win against the Proteas but they did not finish well.

He added that the pacers and the spinners fought well in the game but unfortunately, it was not to be.

The Pakistani captain further stated that they would try their best in the next 3 matches put in their efforts and play for Pakistan. "We are very close, we did not finish well.

Very disappointing for the whole team. We fought back very well. In the batting, we were 10-15 short. The fast bowlers and spinners fought well but unfortunately, it was not to be. It is part of the game, in DRS it is part of the game. Had he given it out, it would have favoured us.

We have an opportunity to win this and stay in the race but not to be. We will try our best in the next 3 matches put in our efforts and play for Pakistan. Let's see where we will stand after that," Babar Azam said.

In the 45.6 overs of the second inning, when Pakistan just needed one wicket to clinch a must needed win, Babar took Decision Review System (DRS) to see if Haris Rauf's delivery to Tabraiz Shamsi was an LBW or not.

However, the Proteas were saved since the ball had just moved close to the leg-stump and an umpire's call was given to give an advantage to the Proteas. While talking about the incident, Babar said that it was part of the game.

Coming to the match, Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat first. In the first inning, the 'Men in Green' openers failed to make a mark in the game.

However, Babar Azam played a 50-run knock from 65 balls to help his side take in a better position game. Saud Shakeel also scored 52 runs in 52 balls.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan too played a stunning knock of 43 runs from 36 balls. Tabraiz Shamsi led the Proteas' bowling attack and scalped four wickets in his 10-over spell. Marco Jansen also bagged three wickets against Pakistan.

Babar and Saud helped the 'Men in Green' register 270 runs in the first inning. In the run-chase inning, Aiden Markram played a stunning 91-run knock to keep his side in a better position. However, Tabraiz Shamsi ended the game in style by smashing four at the end.

Shaheen Afridi led the Pakistani bowling attack after he took three wickets in his 10-over spell. But it was not enough to defend the target. In the end, the Proteas registered a 1-wicket win on Friday.

Shamsi was named the Player of the Match after his four-wicket haul in the first inning.