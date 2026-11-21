He finally made it to the top spot because of a penalty handed to Kimi Antonelli the day before, giving Verstappen a chance after qualifying second behind the Italian on Friday night.

Antonelli, the 20-year-old who is this year's Formula 1champion, put together a time of 1:33.893 in the third qualifying session for Saturday night's race. But he will start sixth because of a five-place penalty after his Mercedes team exceeded its allocation of engines for the season.

Mercedes — which already has clinched the constructors' championship — had two of the three fastest cars in qualifying, with George Russell .331 seconds behind his teammate. Russell, who won the Las Vegas Strip two years ago, will start second.

“I think on the whole we've been very competitive,” Russell said. “But Max this morning we actually had as the fastest."

Verstappen, a four-time F1 champion who had quite a combative practice session earlier Friday, was .258 seconds behind Antonelli.

This after he was summoned by the stewards to explain run-ins with Russell and Franco Colapinto, though no discipline was handed down. Verstappen weaved in front of Russell and then the two went side by side.

They were seated at the post-qualifying news conference with Antonelli between them. Both were asked about coming together on the track.

“Nothing happened,” Verstappen said.

“No confusion,” Russell said. “I think it was pretty clear.”