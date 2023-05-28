Verstappen pips Alonso to Monaco pole

MONTE CARLO: Max Verstappen a stunning final sector to pip Fernando Alonso and take his first ever Monaco Grand Prix pole position in a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday.

In what was a dramatic hour from start to finish, it had looked as though the Aston Martin driver could have been on for his first P1 start since 2012, sitting top of the pile in the closing stages of Q3 – and Verstappen had been two tenths down on Alonso’s benchmark on his final flying lap, but a sterling final part of his lap saw him pip his fellow two-time World Champion to pole for Sunday’s race.

Charles Leclerc will line up third, narrowly missing out on his third home pole in a row, while Alpine’s Esteban Ocon will start an impressive fourth after a superb lap in his upgraded A523 on Saturday afternoon.

Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton will form the third row, with Pierre Gasly, George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris rounding out the top 10.