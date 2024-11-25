Verstappen hits jackpot in Vegas; clinches fourth drivers’ title

CHENNAI: Under the neon glow of Las Vegas Strip, Max Verstappen finished ahead of his title-rival Lando Norris to etch his name into the Formula 1’s history books and secured his fourth drivers’ championship in what has been an enthralling championship battle throughout the season.

History comes full circle in Vegas as Verstappen joins Nelson Piquet and Keke Rosberg, the only two drivers who won their drivers’ title here in Vegas and all three sealed the deal with a fifth-place finish.

Verstappen joins Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel in winning four F1 titles, with only Juan Manuel Fangio (5), Lewis Hamilton (7) and Michael Schumacher (7) ahead of him.

The Dutchman also became the only fifth driver to win four championships in a row. Only the legendary Schumacher has won it five in a row (2000-2004).

And to do it in a year rife with challenges for Red Bull would make it special. Turmoil hit early when Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner faced allegations of misconduct, a claim dismissed after an long independent enquiry.

The friction between Horner and Jos Verstappen (Max’s father) escalated, with Jos even calling for Horner’s removal. Matters worsened with the announcement of legendary designer Adrian Newey’s departure for Aston Martin next season.

Despite everything Verstappen had a great start to the season having won seven out of the 10 races in the start. But mid-season saw McLaren jump the gun and became a serious threat to Red Bull.

In the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, McLaren’s Lando Norris got down the lead of Verstappen to 44 points by winning the sprint race.

But in what was one of the most awe-inspiring drives, the Red Bull driver went from P17 to P1 which completely shattered the chances of Norris to fight for the drivers’ crown.

However, the season is not over yet as the action moves onto the middle east where the battle for the constructors championship is still up for grabs. McLaren stands atop with 608 points, behind them are Ferrari with 584 points followed by Red Bull, owing to Sergio Perez’s poor performance falls back with 555 points.

In the Vegas Grand Prix, Mercedes became the fourth constructor in the season to get a one-two finish with Geroge Russell finishing atop the podium followed by Hamilton and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Elite list of Driver’s who won four titles

Michael Schumacher - 7

Lewis Hamilton - 7

Juan Manuel Fangio - 5

Alain Prost - 4

Sebastian Vettel - 4

Max Verstappen - 4

Verstappen’s title winning seasons (2021-2024)

Total race starts- 88

Race wins - 52

Podiums - 70

Pole Positions - 37