Venus Williams, 45, eyes the French Open after a 10th straight loss

The 45-year-old former world No. 1 said Tuesday after losing her 10th straight singles match that she is considering playing at Roland Garros next month.

“Yeah, I mean, to get my feet dirty, this was a great start,” she said in her post-match news conference at the Madrid Open. “I'm not able to play Rome, I have other commitments, unfortunately, so I'm really super sad about that, actually. My husband is Italian, so we feel sad that we can't be there. So we would love to keep it going on the clay.”