Vels Football club announces its international ambassador, Spanish footballer Gaizka Toquero

CHENNAI: Vels Football Club is making strides in the 2024-25 season under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ishari K Ganesh.

Vels FC unveiled its international ambassador, Spanish football star Gaizka Toquero, formerly with Athletic Bilbao.

Toquero's arrival brings a wealth of expertise to the club and is set to shape the International residential football academy.

This initiative, known as the Vels FC International Football School of Excellence, offers players across India the chance to train under Spanish coaches, access elite facilities, and participate in various youth leagues and the I-League.

Vels Football Club is a 1st division senior men's I League club and will be competing in the 2024 - 2025 season.

Vels Football Club introduces Vels International Football School of Excellence where kids from the age of 10 years to 20 years can join and will be undergoing a Spanish methodology of football training, get to train football under Spanish coaches while experiencing a world class residence along with school and college education.

The residential academy is all set to kickoff in June 2024. Vels FC's brand ambassador and Ex striker of Athletic Bilbao, Spain - Mr. Gaizka Toquero will be spearheading the Vels International Football School of Excellence with his team.

Dr. Ganesh expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Gaizka Toquero's involvement marks a pivotal moment in our pursuit of excellence. His knowledge will nurture our players and enhance our performance." Additionally, the club is proud to announce its collaboration with leading sportswear brand PUMA, which will sponsor the home and away jerseys for the first team.

Vels Football Club, the brainchild of Dr.Ishari K Ganesh was started to nurture the Football sport in Tamilnadu. The club is the brainchild of Dr. Ishari K Ganesh, a visionary committed to making significant contributions to the sports sector.

To ensure equal opportunities for underprivileged students across Tamil Nadu, we propose implementing a comprehensive program offering free football coaching for the identified individual from every district of Tamil Nadu.

This initiative aims to not only promote physical fitness and sportsmanship but also to provide a platform for talent development and social inclusion.

The program will be structured to cater to students from economically weaker backgrounds, providing them with access to international quality coaching, facilities, and equipment. To identify potential candidates, outreach efforts will be conducted in collaboration with local schools, community organizations, and government agencies. Priority will be given to students facing financial constraints or other barriers to participation.

These collaborations signify a new era for Vels Football Club, propelling it towards greater success and contributing to the growth of Indian football. Fans and the community are encouraged to follow Vels FC's journey for more updates and achievements.