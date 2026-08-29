Velavan Senthilkumar wins Budapest Open squash

BUDAPEST: India’s Velavan Senthilkumar won his maiden PSA Copper-level crown at the Budapest Open squash in the Hungarian capital, defeating Balazs Farkas in the summit clash.
The world No. 54 and eighth-seeded Indian player beat the local favourite Farkas 11-4, 11-2, 11-3 in the final of the USD 43,500 prize money tournament for his 11th PSA Tour crown.
It was also their third meeting on the Tour, with Senthilkumar winning their previous meeting in 2024.
Senthilkumar had beaten compatriot Veer Chotrani (9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 1-11, 12-10) in the semifinal. The Indian had defeated Malaysia’s world No. 19 Eain Yow in the quarterfinals.