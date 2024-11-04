Velammal Vidyalaya bags title in inaugural Fittgen 3 vs 3 basketball tournament

CHENNAI: Close to fifty leading schools in South India took part in the inaugural Fittgen ‘3 vs 3’ Basketball tournament, which was held over two days (2-3 November) at Santhome Higher Secondary School. The tournament was conducted in a league format, and the team with the most points was adjudged the winner. Velammal Vidyalaya (Team A) from Alapakkam won the title in the boys' category. Holy Cross Anglo Indian Secondary School, Tuticorin, bagged the top prize in the women's category. The captain of the Indian National 3x3 Men’s Basketball team, Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan, gave away the awards.

Winners list:

Boys Category

1) Winners - Velammal Vidyalaya (Team A), Alapakkam

2) 1st Runner up - Velammal Vidyalaya (Team B), Alappakam

3) 2nd Runner up - The Velammal International School

4) 3rd Runner up - Don Bosco Matriculation School, Peravallur

Girls Category

1) Winners - Holy Cross Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School (Team A), Tuticorin

2) 1st Runner up - Vidyodaya Girls Higher Secondary School, Chennai

3) 2nd Runner up - Holy Cross Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School (Team B), Tuticorin

4) 3rd Runner up - St. Kevin’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai