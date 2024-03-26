Vel Tech’s Reshin sizzles with hat-trick

CHENNAI: Riding on a hat-trick from RS Reshin Paul, Vel Tech High Tech earned a four-wicket win over Nazareth College in the second round of the MAGNA-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college knockout T20 tournament.

After restricting Nazareth College to 77, Vel Tech High Tech reached its target in 13 overs. Reshin Paul finished with a match-winning haul of three for 11 and he received good support from S Joe Packia Raja who picked three wickets for 10 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: 2nd Round: Nazareth College 77 in 17.2overs (M Manoj Kumar 32, S Joe Packia Raja 3/10, R S Reshin Paul 3/11 (including a hat-trick) lost to Vel Tech High Tech 78/6 in 13 overs (E Dinesh 29, M Manoj Kumar 3/20); Mar Gregorios 135/8 in 20 overs (A Athique ur Rahaman 36, V Vigneshwaran 4/25) bt Sri Muthukumaran Institute of Technology 108/8 in 20 overs (E Srinivasan 32, M Maskoor Ashik 25, K N Pradeep 4/11); Gojan SBT 133 in 20 overs (P Jacob 35, M Ajith Kumar 36) lost to Jaya Engineering 136/7 in 18.5 overs (S Srivanth 29, S Kalidass 28, B Ram Prasath 38*, L Gowtham 3/35); Annai Violet 103/9 in 20 overs (S Yogeshwaran 30, M Manikandan 4/21) lost to DRBCCC Hindu College 104/5 in 18 overs (R Jithesh Srinath 37*, M Naveen Kumar 34*, D Karthick 3/13)