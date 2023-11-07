Vaulting to new heights

CHENNAI: With more than 15 gold medals and counting, Tamil Nadu’s athletes have been making the state proud with their accomplishments at the ongoing National Games in Goa.

One athlete who consistently strives for better performances every time she steps onto the track is Baranica Elangovan. She clinched the gold in the pole vault event at the National Games last week.

Baranica has long carried the weight of high expectations, given her achievements. She is often expected to surpass the National record of 4.21 metres set by Rosy Meena Paulraj in 2022. Baranica shared, “I don’t jump with the sole aim of breaking that record. There was a time when I fixated too much on it, and it began to take a toll on me, increasing the pressure,” she said in an interview with DT Next.

She further emphasised, “If I become overly focused on surpassing individual records, my attention shifts away from the crucial technical aspects, which is very important when it comes to pole vaulting.”

Baranica made headlines earlier this year when she secured a gold medal and achieved her personal best of 4.10 metres at the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru. Since then, she has dedicated herself to rigorous training, which paid off as she clinched a gold medal at the National Games. Regarding her performance, she said, “While I’m delighted with the gold, personally I’m not satisfied with my performance. I had hoped to enhance my performance by at least another meter. However, earlier this year, I was reeling with injuries, so all things considered, I believe I did a commendable job.”

In the recent past, Baranica endured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries but persisted in competing in multiple national-level championships, consistently securing podium finishes.

“The injuries haven’t fully healed, but I must be on the court to ensure my consistency, and that’s precisely what I’m doing.”

Baranica entered the National Games with only about 2 weeks of preparation, with limited vaulting or track sessions. Despite this, she managed to secure a Gold, which is an achievement in itself.

She expressed her gratitude to her physiotherapists, nutrition coaches, and the support from the Reliance Foundation and Odisha HPC where she currently undergoes training, for aiding her recovery and performance improvement.

Baranica also highlighted the growth of athletics in India and attributed it to Neeraj Chopra’s success at the Tokyo Olympics, which opened doors for other athletes to gain mainstream recognition. India’s exceptional performance at the recently concluded Asian and Para Asian Games, where they secured over 100 medals for the first time in history, is a testament to it.

She emphasized, “Those who succeeded at the Asian Games will aspire to excel at the international stage next, while young athletes like me aim for success at the Asian level. It’s a cycle, and we inspire each other to perform at our best.”

Regarding the sport of pole vaulting, the choice of poles is a crucial factor that can make a difference. Athletes typically carry a minimum of four different poles. Baranica recounted, “During an Asian championship, I saw a Chinese athlete carrying seven poles for eleven jumps. These poles can cost around 1 lakh, and it can be challenging for young athletes to afford them. However, the government support has been increasingly helpful, and I hope that Tamil Nadu athletes will shine in pole vaulting at the upcoming Junior Nationals.”

As the year draws to a close, Baranica looks forward to a strong comeback in the coming year. While the Paris Olympics may seem like a distant dream, she remains open to the possibility and commits to giving her best effort, taking it one step at a time, without overburdening herself with excessive expectations.