Sports

Varun’s five-fer stuns Salem

Thiruvallur and Ranipet have a strong hold after day one of the Inter Districts U-19 semis
VS Varun, Ranipet, 5 for 21
VS Varun, Ranipet, 5 for 21
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CHENNAI: Ranipet’s right-arm pacer VS Varun was the star of the bowlers, picking up figures of 5/21 in the TNCA Inter Districts U-19 Tournament semi-final against Salem here on Monday.

Apart from his display, the other stand-out performers were Kousik – 52no and Karmegam’s 4/51.

Brief Scores: 

Semi-finals day 1 – At Theni: Chengalpattu 153 in 71.2 overs (Sandeep 39; Karmegam 4/51) vs Thiruvallur 50/2 in 18 overs; At Dindigul: Salem 148 in 48.4 overs (Nakul Varshan 36; Varun 5/21) vs Ranipet 104/2 in 39 overs (Kousik 52no)

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association TNCA
Cricket
TNCA Inter Districts U-19 tournament
Fast bowler
Domestic tournament
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