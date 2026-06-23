Varun’s five-fer stuns Salem

CHENNAI: Ranipet’s right-arm pacer VS Varun was the star of the bowlers, picking up figures of 5/21 in the TNCA Inter Districts U-19 Tournament semi-final against Salem here on Monday.
Apart from his display, the other stand-out performers were Kousik – 52no and Karmegam’s 4/51.
Semi-finals day 1 – At Theni: Chengalpattu 153 in 71.2 overs (Sandeep 39; Karmegam 4/51) vs Thiruvallur 50/2 in 18 overs; At Dindigul: Salem 148 in 48.4 overs (Nakul Varshan 36; Varun 5/21) vs Ranipet 104/2 in 39 overs (Kousik 52no)