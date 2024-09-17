Varun Kumar Regains 6 Reds Snooker State Title in a Thrilling Final

CHENNAI: Varun Kumar J. from MCC reclaimed the 6 Reds Snooker State Championship, defeating defending champion Vijay Nichani of CDBSA 6-4 in an intense final showdown. The victory marked Varun’s 7th state title in this prestigious tournament, reaffirming his status as one of Tamil Nadu's finest snooker players.

The final was a gripping contest, with Varun quickly gaining a 3-1 advantage. However, Vijay, last year’s champion, battled back to level the match at 3-3. The match swung back in Varun's favor as he captured the next two frames, moving ahead 5-3. In the 9th frame, a crucial miss on the brown allowed Vijay to capitalize, reducing the deficit to 5-4, keeping his title defense hopes alive.

In the decisive 10th frame, Varun showcased his brilliance by making a 22-break and later adding a 21-break, pushing the score to 43-0. Vijay, needing four snookers on the yellow ball, fought valiantly but left the yellow open for Varun, who then cleared the table with the yellow, green, and brown to clinch the frame and the match.

The tournament featured 150 participants from across Tamil Nadu, and in the quarterfinals, Vijay had registered the highest break of the championship with a maximum of 75 against Balaji.

With referees Sameeullah and Suresh officiating the final and Chief Referee R. Rajaraman overseeing the event, the championship concluded with Varun’s emphatic victory, underlining his return to the top after a hard-fought contest.

Finals result:

Varun Kumar.J of MCC beat Vijay Nichani of CDBSA - 6-4

Semi-finals result:

Varun Kumar. J of MCC beat Rakesh .K of MCC- 5-1

Vijay Nichani of CDBSA beat Parthiba Rajendran of AACSA - 5-0

Quarter-finalis results:

Varun Kumar. J of MCC beat Loganathan.R of TNBSA - 5-1

Vijay Nichani of CDBSA beat Balaji of SSA - 5-1

Rakesh.K of MCC beat Abdul Khadar of Smart Shooters - 5-0

Parthiba Rajendran of AACSA beat Abdul Saif of Smart Shooters - 5-2

State no.5 - Abdul Khadar

State no.6 - Balaji

State no.7 - Abdul Saif

State no.8 - Loganathan.R

Highest Break : 75 (Maximum) by Vijay Nichani