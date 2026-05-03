Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine shine as KKR bowl SRH out for 165

Opting to bat, SRH were in their usual menacing batting form, reaching 77 for 1 after powerplay and 107 for 2 at the halfway mark, courtesy Travis Head's (61 off 28 balls) second consecutive half century. But they collapsed spectacularly in the second half of their innings, as they lost nine wickets in 10 overs for the addition of 60 runs.

This was the first time SRH were bowled out in the IPL 2026.

Chakravarthy returned with 3/26 while Narine took two wickets for 31. Kartik Tyagi chipped in with 2/30.