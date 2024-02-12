Varsha stars in Chengalpattu win

CHENNAI: Off-spinner RS Varsha came up with a scintillating effort of five for 20 to help her team Chengalpattu earn a comfortable 111-run win over Tirunelveli in the TNCA inter-district women’s semi-final.

Chengalpattu posted 186 for four with K Yogyasri top-scoring with 49. In reply, Tirunelveli was dismissed for 75 as Varsha emerged the pick of the bowlers with a brilliant five-wicket haul. She was ably supported by P Suji who chipped in with three wickets for seven runs. In the other semi-final, Salem thrashed Ranipet by 126 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Salem 182/5 in 40 overs (S Vaishnavi 58, Krishni Saraswathi 38) bt Ranipet 56 in 30.5 overs (SJ Rithika 3/14); Chengalpattu 186/4 in 40 overs (Kosuri Yogyasri 49, Pavithra Sridharan 44) bt Tirunelveli 75 in 28.1 overs (P Jancy Jina 33, RS Varsha 5/20, P Suji 3/7)