Van de Zandschulp stuns five-time champion Djokovic in Indian Wells

CALIFORNIA: Lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp scored a major upset on Saturday by stunning five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The No 85 in the PIF ATP Rankings capitalised on an uncharacteristically error-strewn opening set from Djokovic before conjuring some inspired shot-making prowess in the decider to prevail in two hours, one minute. By securing his eighth victory over a Top 10 opponent, Van de Zandschulp notched back-to-back wins on the ATP Tour for the first time in 2025.

“I think I kept my cool during the whole match,” said Van de Zandschulp. “The second set was very tough, he gained a big lead. But I think I did well turning it to 5-3 to get the momentum back a little bit. I think I started well; surviving one or two games in the third set, and then broke and turned it around. I know if I go into the match and lose my cool, especially against the big players; it’s going to be a really tough day. That’s always one thing I’m trying to do well.”

Djokovic, who owns the record for most titles (40), finals (59) and semi-finals (78) at ATP Masters 1000 level, was aiming to tie Rafael Nadal for most wins (410). Yet the 37-year-old was unable to maintain the momentum shift as Van de Zandschulp levelled their Lexus ATP Head2Head series at 1-1.

Van de Zandschulp entered the first ATP Masters 1000 of the year with a 1-5 tour-level record on the season, but he may have turned that form around by reaching the third round in Indian Wells, where he will face Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.